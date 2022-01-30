Fire Destroys Six-Unit Apt. Building Near Howell

January 30, 2022

A six-unit apartment building near Howell was destroyed by fire Saturday, but all of those inside the building were able to escape without serious injury.



The Howell Area Fire Dept. was dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames at the apartment building, located on M-59 east of Howell, near Argentine Road. Several residents were inside when the blaze broke out but, with the help of a couple of Good Samaritans, all were able to make it out safely. However, the building — reportedly built in the 1880s — was a total loss.



A cause for the fire has not been determined at this time and it is under investigation by the Howell Fire Dept. and the fire marshal’s office.