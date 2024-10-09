McDowell Appointed To 7th Circuit Court In Genesee County

October 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Anthony McDowell to the 7th Circuit Court in Genesee County.



McDowell, of Fenton, currently serves as the Friend of the Court director for the Genesee County Circuit Court. He previously served as both Deputy Friend of the Court and a staff attorney since starting with the Friend of the Court in 2014. Prior to his work at the Friend of the Court, McDowell worked as a judicial advisory assistant at the Genesee County Circuit Court under the Honorable Duncan M. Beagle.



McDowell said “I would like to thank Governor Whitmer for this appointment and her confidence in my ability to take on this great responsibility. I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to continue to serve the families of my community in this new role.”



McDowell is also involved in a number of Professional Associations, including the Friend of the Court Association, Family Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan, the Genesee County Bar Association, the Michigan Child Support Formula Committee, Michigan Model Family Court Plan Committee, and the Michigan IV-D Program Leadership Group.



Anthony McDowell received his Bachelor of Arts in political science from Michigan State University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo College of Law.



Whitmer said “I am proud to appoint Anthony to the bench in Genesee. He brings years of diverse experience to the position, and I know he will serve the people well and uphold the rule of law. As a fellow Spartan, I wish him the best of luck. Go Green!”



The appointment was made to fill a partial term following the resignation of Judge John A. Gadola. Judge McDowell’s term will commence on October 14th, 2024 and expire at noon on January 1st, 2027.