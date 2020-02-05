Another Trial Date Set For Teen Charged in Friend's Murder

February 5, 2020

A Fenton Township teen charged with fatally shooting his best friend is set to stand trial later this month.



19-year old Abdurrahman Ahmed Akl is charged with second degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Morris. His trial has been adjourned at least half a dozen times, with yet another delay coming in December. But following a meeting last week, court records indicate that both the prosecution and defense are ready to procced to trial and Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt will start hearing the case February 19th.



Police arrested Akl on March 4th, 2017 after responding to a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot to the head. Authorities say evidence indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred. An autopsy indicated Morris was shot from behind at point blank range. During a 911 call of the incident, Akl can be heard screaming, telling the dispatcher he pointed a gun at his friend and killed him. Previous testimony included two Fenton police officers who arrived first on scene, although the case was later turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol car video of Akl after he was placed into custody showed him screaming, “Why did I do this?”



He remains jailed without bond. (JK)