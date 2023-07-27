Another Ozone Action Day Issued for Thursday, July 27

July 27, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, has issued the 15th Ozone Action Day of the year on Thursday, July 27.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) issued an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone in Southeast Michigan.



SEMCOG says pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung conditions.



EGLE recommends that active children and adults or those with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit their time outdoors.



Air quality is one of the measures identified in SEMCOG’s recent plans for creating desirable communities and a positive regional image for Southeast Michigan.