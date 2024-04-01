Another Day, Another Detour... What to Know Before You Go

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A large number of ongoing road projects have given drivers the scenic tour of Livingston and surrounding counties over the past few months. Thankfully, the southeast Michigan drive is lovely, with a variety of service roads to get around ongoing construction projects on our freeways.



April is shaping up to be a busy month for Michigan roadwork, especially along the dreaded I-96 Flex Route project in Oakland County.



To bring less of a headache to local motorists, the Michigan Department of Transportation and area road commissions have issued advisories to assist drivers before hitting the road.



Below is a breakdown of ongoing and upcoming road projects affecting drivers in the WHMI listening area.



In WASHTENAW COUNTY:



Joy Rd: The Washtenaw County Road Commission will be conducting Limestone Resurfacing, Drainage, and Forestry Work on Joy Rd. between Whitmore Lake Rd and Earhart Rd. through April 30. Intermittent Lane Closures can be expected.



Leland Court: Culvert repair on Leland Court has been delayed. Work is expected to occur April 1 - 5. Leland Ct., off of Leland Dr., will experience road closure during this time.



N. Territorial Rd: In Dexter, N. Territorial Rd. between west of Dexter Town Hall Rd and Toma Rd will remain closed through April 29.

Dexter Town Hall Rd: A stretch of Dexter Town Hall Rd. at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd will remain closed through April 29.









In LIVINGSTON COUNTY:



Total ramp closures on NB & SB US-23 will continue to be closed through August 28. Traffic will be detoured to utilize the M-36 and Lee Rd. interchanges and ramps.



Single lane closures on NB US-23 from Eight Mile Rd. to Spicer Rd. will occur April 1 - April 3 between 6am-3pm.



Single lane closures on SB US-23 from Lee Rd. to Silver Lake Rd. will occur on April 3 and April 4 between 9am-6pm.



Intermittent lane closures to Whitmore Lake Rd., Fieldcrest Dr., and Silver Lake Rd. near US-23 continues through April 12 between 9am - 3pm.



Silver Lake Rd. from Whitmore Lake Rd. to Fieldcrest Dr. is completely closed through August 19 with traffic detoured to Whitmore Lake or Fieldcrest, as well as Lee Road or M-36 to get to the other side of US-23.







In OAKLAND COUNTY, as part of the I-96 Flex Route Project between Kent Lake Road and I-275:



The southbound Kent Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96 through Fall.



The Beck Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96 through Fall.



Beginning mid-April-

The southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-5, eastbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound M-5 to westbound I-96.



The northbound and southbound Novi Road ramps to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via westbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.



The westbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be closed. I-696 and M-5 traffic will use northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to reach Novi Road (this will affect westbound I-696/I-96 traffic to Novi Road, as well as northbound M-5/I-96 to Novi Road).



The northbound I-275/I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be open.



The westbound I-96 ramp to Wixom Road will be closed through mid-May and detoured via westbound I-96, southbound Beck Road, and westbound Grand River Avenue to Wixom Road.



The Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed through mid-May and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.



The westbound I-96 ramps to northbound and southbound Milford Road will be closed and detoured via westbound I-96, southbound Kent Lake Road, and eastbound Grand River Avenue to Milford Road.



The Milford Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound Milford Road, westbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound Kent Lake Road to westbound I-96.





In INGHAM COUNTY:



US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496 is under construction with delays expected.



Through 2024, Northbound US-127 traffic is shifted to southbound US-127 creating two northbound lanes and one southbound lane in the morning, and two southbound lanes and one northbound lane in the afternoon.



Southbound US-127 traffic is then shifted to the new northbound lanes with two lanes open in each direction.





Still confused? That's okay, you're not alone.



Check out the MIDrive App at the provided link for continuous updates regarding roadwork. New road projects are added often and the virtual map from MDOT can help plan your commute.