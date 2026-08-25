Annual Walk for the Red Coming to Howell on 9/11

August 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whm.com



The eighth annual Neighbors United Walk for the Red fundraiser benefitting firefighters battling cancer and their families, will wind through the WHMI listening area on 9/11.



Organizer and firefighter Joe Warne walks from Macomb County to Grand Rapids each year, raising awareness about the number one killer of firefighters.



“The main thing is our gear we wear has a PFAS in it that absorbs into our skin. Then all the chemicals put into the new homes that are being built with the plastics. When you sweat in your mask, the smoke seeps in and just over 5, 10, 15, 20, 40 years, it just aggravates your body and cancer starts to develop anywhere,” he told WHMI’s Morning Drive.



Since launched in 2019, the event has grown each year. Last year’s walk dew hundreds of participants, cheers and honking car horns as it went through Howell.



“Over the last year, we’ve given $1.2 million away to over 300 Michigan firefighter families,” said Warne, adding this year’s goal is $1 million.



Sponsorships, donations and volunteers are always needed.



“All the events we do throughout the year, the fundraisers, we need people to help volunteer to help us put on these events. Joe has created liaisons. We’re trying to get one in each county. For the most part, it’s always been Joe. Now, we have these county liaisons. So, it is making it’s way across,” said Jenn Conklin, the Livingston County liaison.



Warne will leave Macomb Twp Fire Station 2 the morning of Thursday, September 10, making several stops until ending at the White Lake Fire Department in Highland.



On Friday, September 11, Walk for the Red will start at the White Lake Fire Department and make its way down M-59 to Hacker, then Grand River through Howell.



Those wanting to donate to support the walk can do so online or by contacting Neighbors United President Joe Warne at (940) 368-2031 or via email at NeighborsunitedMI@gmail.com.



More information is linked below.