15th Annual Pinckney St. Patrick's Day Parade Set For Saturday

March 13, 2019

A parade and traditional Irish festivities will take over downtown Pinckney this weekend.



The 15th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at noon Saturday from the Pinckney Historical cemetery and travels east down Main Street to the Township Square. Susie Tennyson is organizing the event this year and says things will get underway with the annual Run for the Gold 5K, sponsored by the Light of the World Academy at 10am, followed by a kids Fun Run. Other events leading up to the parade include a cutest leprechaun contest, Irish dancers on Main Street and the 11th annual paddy wagon bed race.



The 2019 Parade Grand Marshal is Pinckney Village Treasurer Michelle Brunner, who will be joined during the parade by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. Additional details are available through the link below. Picture courtesy of Sarah Jane Photography. (JK)