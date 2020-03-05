Annual Spring Gala To Benefit Community Dental Center

March 5, 2020

Plans have been finalized for a local dental clinic’s annual fundraiser that ushers in spring.



The VINA Community Dental Center’s annual Spring Gala is set for Saturday, March 21st, at Lakeland’s Golf and Country Club in Hamburg Township. This year, Reverend George Lewis of Howell First United Methodist Church and the Reverend Dr. Sherry Parker-Lewis of Brighton First United Methodist Church, have been named the honorary chairs. The couple’s connection to VINA goes back to their marriage in 2015, when they asked congregants, colleagues, friends, and family to donate to charities in lieu of gifts. As a result, more than $5,000 was raised for VINA. The two have continued to support the clinic over the years since.



This summer, George plans on retiring after 30 years of service, and Sherry will become the Senior Director of Church Relations for the United Methodist Foundation of Michigan. But before that, the two will oversee the Spring Gala, which will feature dinner, live music, dancing, and three different raffles: The Jewelry Tower, The Lucky Lottery Tree, and The Wine Pull. There will also be a Silent Auction featuring items including a week-long stay at a home on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, a weekend stay at a waterfront cottage on West Crooked Lake in Brighton and a dinner for 10 prepared in your own home.



Tickets are available online through the link below.