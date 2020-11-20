Annual Sportsman Charity Dinner Postponed

November 20, 2020

By Jon King





An annual fundraiser to assist military veterans and their families has had to postpone this year’s gathering.



At their planning meeting Thursday, it was decided that the 28th Annual Sportsman Charity Dinner, usually held on the third Sunday of January, would be postponed.

Organizer Bob Beck said the final decision was not easy to make as last year the event raised over $35,000 to support the Fisher House Foundation, which builds comfort homes where military & veterans’ families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.



“The support for this event through the years has been phenomenal,” said Beck, “From the sponsors, the Howell Eagles club, business and community donations, members of the Sons of the American Legion 141, to all the volunteers, hunters and fishermen who participate with their attendance and donations of wild game make this all possible.”



“This event is only being postponed. The wheels are still spinning,” confirmed Mark Stellberger, co-organizer, “As soon as it is safe for us to gather, we will move forward. We might be in our shorts and t-shirts on the patio, but what hasn’t changed up this year.”



The postponed event will be held at the Howell Eagles Club when rescheduled.



Fisher House homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide and are always close to the medical center or hospital that they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee.









Photo: Fisher House Michigan Director, Kate Melcher, Chief of Staff talks to crowd about the new facility next to the VA hospital in Ann Arbor.