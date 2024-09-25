Annual "Ruck to Live" Raises Awareness of Veteran Suicide Prevention

September 25, 2024

Saturday is the fourth annual "Ruck to Live" in downtown Brighton, raising awareness for veteran and civilian suicide prevention.



"Veteran suicide is up 100 percent since 2019. That's 44 a day, one every 32 minutes," Veterans Connected Chairman Bryan Bradford told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuch and Madison.



"Civilian suicide is up every year since 2019. Right now at 49,476, which is actually a 2022 number. So, they're up three-to-four percent a year."



The event typically draws hundreds of participants each year, either rucking or walking eight miles, and hearing personal stories of suicide and prevention along the way.



There's also what's called a "Patriotic 1 Mile" around the Mill Pond.



"If you see someone who is normally gregarious, or just not themselves, it's time to have a conversation," says Bradford.



He recommends getting those veterans in touch with other veterans, a member of clergy, or groups like Veterans Connected.



Check in is 7am Saturday at the Brighton Veterans Memorial. The cost to participate is $22.



Listen to Chuck and Madison's full interview with Bryan Bradford below.