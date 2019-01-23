Annual Polar Plunge Set For Saturday In Brighton

January 23, 2019

Community members will brave icy waters this weekend for the annual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge.



The event is held annually to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan, which provides free sports programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities in Livingston County. Local individuals and teams have already begun fundraising for the event, which will be held this Saturday, January 26th. Participants of the Livingston County Polar Plunge will jump into Leith Lake, located behind Brighton High School.



Special Olympics Michigan will host 30 Polar Plunges in 2019, and over 200 athletes in Livingston County will benefit from the Brighton event. The pre-plunge party, registration, 50/50 raffle and family friendly activities will be held inside the school’s gymnasium. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The parade of costumes and awards will begin at 1:30 p.m.



A link to more information and registration details can be found through the link below. (JK)