Annual Pinwheels for Prevention Event Recognizes Champion for Children Honorees

April 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



LACASA's Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council held its annual Pinwheels for Prevention event Wednesday, marking April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The gathering moved inside Howell’s Carnegie District Library in recent years, in lieu of planting the traditional silver and blue pinwheels on the front lawn.



“There’s a special training being held at LACASA, 9 am-11 am, Tuesday, April 28, that will teach people about the impact of adverse childhood experiences and positive childhood experiences so they can become more engaged and active in this work,” said Holly Naylor, LACASA Director of Family Prevention and Education.



“We also have a social media campaign Find the Pinwheel. So, they’ll be going up around the county and our social media followers can guess and recognize things that are in their community. There’s also a display at the Hartland Cromaine Library.”



The children's choir at Howell's Voyager Elementary performed two numbers, while the CAP Council presented its Champion for Children awards to individual Kaley Hilton and non-profit Brighton Optimist Club.



“They have a monthly euchre night that goes to another local non-profit. That money goes directly to that group,” Hilton said of the Optimist Club. “They have another euchre nigh to raise money for their foundation, which goes to things such as a scholarship for a Torch 180 student.”



Hilton is a family advocate with The Arc Livingston County, supporting families of children with intellectual and physical disabilities by helping them navigate complex systems and connecting them with critical resources, according to her bio.



She serves as a bridge between schools, service providers, and caregivers, ensuring families feel informed and supported. Drawing from her own experience as a parent of a child with disabilities, Hilton recently authored a book inspired by her son’s journey to help children facing surgery feel more prepared and empowered.



In partnership with Great Start/Help Me Grow Livingston, nominations come from the community. A selection committee reviews submissions and honors those making a meaningful difference in the lives of children.



The CAP Council also unveiled a portrait honoring LACASA’s first canine advocate Penny, painted by local artist Susan Pominville. The portrait will be displayed in the Children’s Advocacy Center, honoring Penny’s lasting impact on the families and children LACASA serves.



“This is a work of love that recognizes the impact that Penny had, and invites people to recognize not just people, but our four-legged friends are in making our community better,” Hilton added.



To learn more about LACASA’s CAP Council and the different trainings and workshops offered in April and throughout the year, click the link below.