Annual No Minds Left Behind 5K Benefits Genesis House

May 2, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Sign-ups continue for Saturday’s annual No Minds Left Behind 5k Run/Walk benefitting Genesis House, a program of Livingston County Community Mental Health.



“It’s our 9th annual. It starts at Zukey Lake Tavern at the Lakeland Trail at 10 am,” organizer Jason Herman told WHMI’s Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



The event helps raise awareness for mental health issues including the reduction of stigma and the promotion of positive support.



According to LCCMH, “Mental illness affects 1 in 4 people every year, meaning that nearly every family in our community is affected. With positive support, people can live a rewarding life in the community just like anyone else.”



Parking is at Zukey Lake Tavern, 5011 Girard Dr, Pinckney, MI 48169. This will be an "out and back course" on the paved trail.



There are medals for top male and female for each age division. Age divisions: 19-under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-over.



Entry fee is $30. Snacks and water are also provided at the event.



More details are linked below.