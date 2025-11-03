Annual Movers for Military Stuff a Truck Benefitting American Legion Post 141

November 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell's American Legion Post 141 is again partnering with Two Men And A Truck on its annual "Movers for Military Stuff a Truck" event Tuesday.



This marks the 12th year Post 141 has partnered with the Two Men And A Truck campaign, with a goal to collect 2,000 items for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners served to local veterans and the community.



"Mostly canned goods or frozen turkeys, things along those lines," says former post commander Bobby Brite. "We'll either utilize at the American Legion for the Thanksgiving meal that we do, and the Christmas meal that we do, or donate it back out to veterans who want to cook at home and are having issues."



"We expand beyond veterans too," he says. "It's veterans or family members of veterans. So anybody who is in the community that fits that bill, we take care of."



The truck will be outside the Kroger off M-59 and Oak Grove between 10 am and 3 pm Tuesday.