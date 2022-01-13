Annual MLK March On Main Set This Sunday

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com



Several events in Milford this weekend will honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



The main event of Milford’s 17th annual MLK Day Celebration is its March on Main Street this Sunday. Community members will march together to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marchers will lineup starting around 12:30 at Prospect Hill in the Kroger parking lot with the march starting off at about 1pm. It will end at the Suzanne Haskew Arts Center, also known as the SHAC, where a ceremony will be held.



Following the march, a presentation of "Lift Every Voice" winners will be awarded along with music and celebration of the MLK holiday. The Huron Valley MLK Day Committee will also provide information on how to be a part of a yearlong service project to continue Dr. King's vision in which citizens of all ages and backgrounds can donate their time, effort and energy to promote peace and unity.



Isaac Perry, Chair of the Huron Valley MLK Day Committee, says they will also be active on Monday, which is the actual MLK Day holiday, with a Soup Meal Food Drive Assembly that will take place at The SHAC from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. All area residents are invited to observe the MLK Day National Day of Service by purchasing and donating special non-perishable soup ingredients to assist local families in need.



You can find all of the details at https://www.hvmlk.org/