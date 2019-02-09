56th Annual Livingston County Home Show Coming In April

February 9, 2019

An annual event aims to again inspire homeowners across Livingston County.



The 56th Annual Livingston County Home Show is set April 5th through the 7th at the Howell High School Field House and will feature a collection of 200 landscape and home improvement inspirations – in addition to various giveaways, deals and promotions. Event Coordinator Brenda Barone says the home show connects people eager for inspiration and ideas to the latest in home and garden projects and products. She says it brings together everything homeowners could possibly dream of offering builders, landscapers and home improvement companies the opportunity to showcase their skills, products and services.



A number of events will take place in conjunction with the 2019 show, which is hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. Throughout the Home Show weekend, the work of local artists will be on display in the Howell High School commons located next to the high school cafeteria and all art on display is available for sale. The Livingston County United Way will host a Community Resource Fair featuring local non-profit and community organizations while the popular Taste of Livingston County will return and allow attendees to sample delicious dishes from some of the area’s best restaurants, delis and caterers. A Kids’ Zone will have various activities for the younger show-goers such as face painting and balloon twisting. Many exhibitors will also have games, prizes and special giveaways for kids. Artisans and crafter exhibits will be featured as part of a Neighborhood Marketplace and a Shred Day event on April 6th is open to the public. Details are available in the link. (JM)