Annual Legend of Sleepy Howell Saturday

October 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Legend of Sleepy Howell is Saturday, where downtown businesses hand out candy to all the little ghosts, ghouls and goblins.



"It actually started for a bookstore that was in downtown Howell to celebrate the new release of the Harry Potter book each year. It gradually got bigger and bigger and bigger until eventually Howell Rec was asked to head it up and turned it into a trick-or-treating event," says Jordan Hilbrecht, Howell Area Parks & Recreation manager of special events.



The free event has grown far beyond businesses handing out candy to children.



"State Street will be turned into what we're calling 'Monster Motorway.' We are going to have Jurassic terror displays with Jurassic Park music, Monsters Inc. characters, Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory, dinosaurs, marquee letters on the courthouse law spelling out 'SPOOKY' and some bounce houses," says Hilbrecht.



Hilbrecht says there's still time to join the Headless Horseman 5K and Monster Mile.



"We welcome people to sign up and join us day of, dress up in costumes and run the race," she says.



There's a costume contest on the courthouse lawn. Take a picture next to the sign and post it on Facebook with the hashtag. The winner will be announced next week.



Bark Town dog daycare of Howell also is sponsoring a canine costume contest.



Click the link below for more details.



WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison will be live in the Box that Rocks from 3pm to 5pm Saturday.