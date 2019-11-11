Annual Holiday Food Campaign Set To Kickoff Saturday

WHMI and the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County are once again teaming up to help make sure local families in need get a full-course holiday meal.



Gleaners estimates there are 1,000 area families who will need assistance to put a holiday meal on the table and with the organization’s buying power, a full meal is possible with just a $20 donation. Starting this Saturday, November 16th and lasting through Thanksgiving, WHMI’s 12 Days of Gleaners will seek donations to make sure every family has a holiday meal. Speaking Sunday on WHMI’s Viewpoint program, Gleaner’s Chief Operating Officer Julie Beamer says if the 12 Days of Gleaners campaign can reach its goal this year of making available over 250,000 local meals, the five year total would be over 1 million meals provided in Livingston County.



A simple $20 donation will be able to provide a full holiday meal for a family of four. And to multiply that impact, all donations made through the 12 days will be matched by the Ford Fund, which means a $20 donation will provide a full holiday meal to two local families. You can find details through the link below. (JK)