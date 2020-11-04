Annual “High Five” Turkey Drive Underway

November 4, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Local residents are being urged to help provide Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need through an annual program at area retailers.



Since 1980, the Midwest Independent Retailers Foundation and its members have provided thanksgiving turkeys to needy families and officials say each year the list of charitable groups asking for turkeys grows. With more requests than they can fill on their own, they are again asking for the public’s assistance with a cash donation in their Annual Turkey Drive. You can also donate food items (canned, boxed or bottled) or other products such as clothing or household items, above and beyond – or in lieu of – a monetary donation. Donation locations include The Booze Barn in Howell, Brighton Market, Hartland Mobil and Hill Top Party Store in Hartland.



All donations are tax deductible. Get details by Clicking Here.