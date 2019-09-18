Annual Hearse Feast To Feature Eddie Munster

A cast member from a beloved 1960s TV show will be in Livingston County this weekend.



Actor Butch Patrick, who portrayed Eddie on The Munsters, will be a special guest this Saturday at Hearse Fest being held from 10am to 5pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Patrick will appear along with The Munster Koach and Dragula Tribute Hot Rods, as well as be available for autographs and pictures. Munsters merchandise and memorabilia will also be available for purchase. Hearse Fest will also include a costume contest, food vendors and live entertainment. There is a $2 fee to attend, although participating hearse drivers and their passengers get in free. Children 16 and under are also free.



This is the first year at the fairgrounds for the annual event, which had previously been held in the Putnam Township hamlet of Hell. However, a dispute over permits with the township forced promoters to seek a new location.



Pics courtesy of The Official Munsters Fan Group Facbeook page and Just Hearse'N Around Facebook page (JK)