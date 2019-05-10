Dates Set For 3rd Annual Hartland Polo Classic

May 10, 2019

A large turnout is expected for an annual fundraising polo match slated to return to Hartland Township next month.



The Hartland Polo Classic has been held by the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce for the last three years, with proceeds from the event benefitting the Chamber’s scholarship fund and community givebacks. The scholarship fund is committee-driven and awards two scholarships to local graduating seniors. Last year’s match supported community givebacks for three recipients, who will serve as the grand marshals for the Parade of Ponies that takes place at the beginning of the match.



The Polo Classic will include a strolling catered dinner, live entertainment and art, a live auction and a diamond auction, a hat contest, a chance to meet with the polo players and, new this year, bourbon tasting. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Katie Chuba describes the bourbon tasting as an “event within an event”, noting that only 50 tickets will be sold for the tasting. She also notes that about 700 to 800 guests are expected for the Chamber's biggest fundraiser of the year, so she encourages those interested in attending to purchase tickets early because a cap may be placed on the number of tickets sold for the Polo Classic.



The event will take place from 4 to 10pm, with gates opening at 3pm. A rain date has been scheduled for the following day, June 9th, in the event of thunder and lightning. Ticket details and additional event information can be found at the link below. (DK)