Annual Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show to Benefit Salvation Army

October 1, 2026

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Veterans Connected and the Salvation Army of Livingston County are gearing up for their 19th annual Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show this Saturday.



The Show at The Kensington Valley Outlets runs from 9am to 3pm, with a meet and greet the night before. Both events help build hope and raise funds for local people in need.



"All the proceeds that are being taken in for the show, for the meet-and-greet, they're all counting toward the $250,000 matching grant that the Salvation Army has gotten," said Bryan Bradford of Veterans Connected.



"The reason that we're together is that during the holiday season, we serve a lot of the same needs."



The show features a wide array of vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles.



New this year is a VIP meet-and-greet 6 pm to 9 pm Friday featuring Ken Lingenfelter's Collection, Adam Genei, owner of Mobsteel/ Detroit Steel Wheel Co., and actor/comedian Adam Ferrara.



"So you can go online to the VeteransConnected.org website. Go to our event page, and you'll find there's a donation page in there, a spot in there to donate," said Bradford.



More information, along with Dan Martin's interview with Bryan Bradford is linked below.