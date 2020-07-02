Annual Golf Outing Honors Memory Of Fallen officer

July 2, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A golf outing next month will raise money for a scholarship fund established in memory of a police officer from Livingston County who lost his life in the line of duty.



The Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Scholarship Fund will hold its 6th annual golf on Friday, August 7th at the Hartland Glen Golf Course. For $75 per person or $300 for a team of four, golfers will get eighteen holes with cart, a gift bag, along with a continental breakfast, light lunch at the turn and a pig roast at the end.



Sergeant O’Rourke was a West Bloomfield police officer living in Tyrone Township. On September 9th of 2012, after his shift was over, O’Rourke responded to a call about someone potentially seeking to harm themselves. He was shot and killed by the very person he was trying to help. His family established the scholarship fund in his memory. His family says they want to help young people pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice, while honoring Patrick’s memory.



More information on the Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Scholarship Fund Golf Outing can be found through the link below.