Annual Giving Trees Going Up This Week

November 12, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Donations are being collected by a local women’s organization so families in need in Livingston County can have brighter holidays this year.



An annual campaign sponsored by the Livingston Women’s Club collects donations through “Giving Trees,” scattered throughout the county. This year the group is looking to fill at least 1,500 wishes to meet the needs of families. The organization sponsors the drive each holiday season and is setting up giving trees starting this week at nearly 60 locations throughout the county. Each tree has a number of dove tags attached with the wishes of those in need.



Doves are available from now through the first week of December. Donations can be returned after December 4th and will be delivered in time for Christmas. The Women’s Club will also collect cash donations so they can shop to fill the rest of the wishes. A list of Giving Tree locations is available by clicking the link below.