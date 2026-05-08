Annual Garden Party Returns to Downtown Howell

May 8, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



It’s an annual spring tradition in downtown Howell, the Garden Party in the Alley is taking place Saturday, May 9 from 10am-5pm in the Alley District.



Andrea Sydor, owner of The Crunchy Pickle, says the party will actually take over all of downtown Howell, not just the alley. Guests are encouraged to explore local shops, boutiques and restaurants before or after the event.



The Garden Party will have pop-up vendors, hands-on planting stations, live music, as well as a coloring station at the Little Owls Play Cafe table near JL Styles beauty salon.



A link to the event page is posted below.