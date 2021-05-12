Annual Fundraising Walk Set This Weekend

May 12, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Registration remains open for a fundraiser this weekend to help provide heating assistance to those in need during the cold, winter months.



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s 31st annual Walk for Warmth is set for this Saturday in Hartland, with both in-person and virtual options available.



Normally held indoors and in February, this year’s walk is scheduled to be outdoors at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center, better known as the old Hartland High School. Masks and social distancing are required. Registration begins at 8:30 am, with a kickoff at 9am.



The non-competitive, family-friendly event features activities, music, and entertainment so those attending can walk as much or as little as they want for the cause. For those wish to participate virtually can do so, using the #W4WLivingston to share photos and why they support Walk for Warmth.



All of the funds that are raised Saturday will stay local and benefit OLHSA’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program. An added importance is being put on this year’s event, as many Livingston and Oakland County community members continue to recover from the pandemic and have unique energy and supportive needs.



Visit www.olhsa.org/walk-warmth for more details about donating and registration.