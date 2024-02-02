Annual Community Connect Event This Saturday

February 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More than 50 local non-profits and businesses are offering their services for free during Saturday's annual Livingston County Community Connect in Brighton.



"Our most popular service is hair cuts. We have about eight stylists donating their time to come out and cut hair for those who might need a hair cut. We have pediatric dental screenings, vision screenings, ear exams, blood pressure and glucose screenings, foot health evaluations, flu vaccines and legal consultations," says Amy Johnston, community collaborative planner for LCCC.





Johnston says about one-in-four Livingston County residents are what's called "ALICE" or asset limited, income constrained, and employed.



"They are the ones who are one sort of crisis away from being in trouble," she says. "The goal for this event is to connect them with resources and make sure they can maintain their housing, benefits, and if there's anything we can help them to do that, provide them with free food, so they can stay in their house. That's what this event is all about."





Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2|42 Community Church off Grand River in Brighton.



"There are no restrictions," says Johnston. "Anyone can come and if you need some services, great, we have them. If you just need some giveaways, we have that too. If you want to connect with local agencies and talk about their programs, you can do that as well. Or just want to come for a free lunch and socialize."