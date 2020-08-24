Annual Charity Bike Ride Goes Virtual

August 24, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





As with all things in 2020, an upcoming benefit sponsored by the Howell Rotary Club will go online as they invite bicyclists of all skill levels to take a ride for charity.



The Tour de Livingston is celebrating 13 years of helping those in need when it holds its “Virtual Edition” September 4th through the 8th. Speaking on WHMI's Mike & Jon in the Morning, Co-Chairs Jake Andrews of Hartland Insurance and Janelle Best from the Howell Chamber of Commerce, said that the Virtual Edition will simultaneously promote a safe & healthy environment, while also supporting the Livingston County United Way's mission of meeting the basic needs of everyone in the community, especially as those needs have increased in the age of COVID-19.



The Howell Rotary is offering multiple options for the annual ride, allowing participants to use the favorite, hand-picked routes that have been used in years past, or their own favorite neighborhood route to ride through. Either way, they are looking to keep the essence and purpose of the event the same while providing some added flexibility. Participants will be able to complete their ride anytime between September 4th-8th.



There’s a $20 registration fee to take part, with the first 150 registrants receiving a $20 gift certificate to HomeTown Bicycles in Brighton. For more information, or to register, go online to www.tourdelivingston.org.