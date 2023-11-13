Annual Buck Pole Returns to Fowlerville on Nov. 18

November 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



An annual event for local hunters who bag a buck during the first few days of firearm season is planned in Fowlerville.



The Fowlerville Area Firefighter Association will host their annual Buck Pole on Saturday, November 18th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



This year, the event is being hosted at FAFD Station 41, located at 9110 W. Grand River Avenue. In year’s past, the event took place at the FAFD’s former and much smaller facility, located off N. Grand Street.



FAFD Firefighter Katie Bollwahn said their new facility provides a large space for deer to be displayed outside, along with ample space indoors for hunters to enjoy refreshments. And, there’s no entry fee for hunters to attend with a tagged deer.



“As long as a hunter brings a legally tagged buck, bow or shotgun, they are able to participate. There are a few categories for hunters to win prizes- all donated by local businesses and retailers. In the past, prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place deer have included hunting equipment, power tools, and electronics.”



Bollwahn said they're excited to host the event at Station 41, which officially opened this past April.



“This event is huge in our community and we must have had over 100 people attend last year. It’s important for people to know that even though we’ve moved and our building has changed, we are still committed to carrying on the tradition for our local hunters.”



