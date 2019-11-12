Salvation Army's Annual "Blessing Of The Bells" Thursday

November 12, 2019

The Salvation Army of Livingston County is getting ready to kick off the Red Kettle season with its annual Blessing of the Bells this Thursday.



The Salvation Army will host a breakfast and ceremony to bless the bells that will be used through the upcoming Christmas season. Each year, the Salvation Army of Livingston County says a blessing over the bells that the men, women and children use to help raise awareness and much needed monetary donations. The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year.



Corps Officer Major Prezza Morrison will join with others in praying over the bells for those who will ring them, those who will hear them and those who will donate. Morrison tells WHMI it’s a time to kick-off the holiday season and recognize those who ring the bells but also a time of prayer and protection for safe travels for everybody and to hopefully keep the cold weather at bay. The Brighton Area Fire Authority’s Greg Mowbray will be the featured speaker while Parker Middle School’s 8th grade madrigal singers will provide entertainment. Breakfast will be provided through the Howell High School Culinary Arts program.



Morrison says they invite all community members to attend the free breakfast and event as it’s a great time for fellowship, fun and networking. The event will run from 7:45am to 9:30am Thursday at the Salvation Army’s location at 3600 East Grand River location in Howell. Those interested in attending can register online through the provided link. (JM)