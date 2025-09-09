50th Anniversary Fundraising Gala for Green Oak Township Historical Society

September 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A fundraising gala later this month will help celebrate the Green Oak Township Historical Society's 50th anniversary, while also raising money for much needed repairs at the old Town Hall.



"The historical building was built in 1856. That part of the building has been restored back in 1976. It has needed to be scraped and repainted," says Roger Ratkowski, president of the historical society.



"The additions that were put onto it are commercialized, industrial-looking buildings. So, we need to insulate that and side those buildings so they match the 1856 building. Secondly, our utility bills have been astronomical the last few years."



The September 21 event begins with a community-wide ice cream social from Noon-4 pm, with barbershop quartet and tour of Green Oak's 1856 Town Hall, which Ratkowski says has been closed to the public for 20 years.



"We have archives from the original assessments going back into the 1800s. We have the genealogy from many of the families that brought the township to be," he says.



"We've got a lot of antiques and collections from these families, including crystal ware to antique kitchens, going back into the early 1930s when electricity was starting to come out. One of the first electrical stoves. We've got a 1940s refrigerator that still works, from Kelvinator."



The gala will be held that evening, with an award ceremony. Tickets are $25 per person. You must RSVP by September 14.



"Michigan Historical Society has given us a plaque through the Meijer Foundation for being in existence for 50 years," says Ratkowski. "We'll be celebrating past presidents we've had, some of the history and also to explain what we need to raise the funds for."



The 50th anniversary gala dinner starts at 6 pm at the historical museum at 10789 Silver Lake Road. Those interested should call (734) 546-7279.