Pop-Up Exhibit Marks 100th Anniversary Of 19th Amendment

July 24, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment is at the center of a new local pop-up exhibit.



The Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor and the Brighton District Library are hosting the new pop-up exhibit “Rightfully Hers”, which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. It’s organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal woman suffrage.



Rightfully Hers is said to contain simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today. Organizers say despite decades of marches, petitions, and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all. The challenges of its passage are said to reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today.



Rightfully Hers Co-Curator Jennifer N. Johnson said "The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the U.S. Constitution fuller citizenship for women many remained unable to vote.”



The exhibit will be open through the end of August at the library. Additional information about the display can be found by visiting the Brighton District Library or contacting BrightonWomensHistory@gmail.com or 810-227-0656. Photo: National Archives.