Anna’s House Preparing to Open at Former Big Boy Restaurant in Grand Blanc

April 24, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Anna’s House is preparing to open its 14th location in Michigan.



The new restaurant is slated to open this summer at the former Big Boy restaurant on Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc. Meanwhile, the building is undergoing renovations before opening up for business.



The popular breakfast and brunch chain says this milestone isn’t just about growth; it’s about doing it the right way, one community at a time.



Anna’s House is known for having gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan options. A link to the restaurant’s signature scratch-made, all-natural menu is posted below.



Photo/Anna’s House