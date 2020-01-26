Lawmaker Announces Winter Photo Contest

January 26, 2020

Livingston County residents are being encouraged to capture winter wonders and submit them as part of a photo contest sponsored by a local lawmaker.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township recently announced a photo contest featuring winter scenes of the 42nd District. The District includes Brighton City, as well as Brighton, Genoa, Green Oak, Hamburg and Putnam Townships. Bollin says Livingston County is a beautiful place to live and she invites all to participate in her photo contest and showcase the community over the winter months. Submissions will be accepted via email from through March 20. Winners of the contest will be announced on March 22nd and will have their photo proudly displayed in Bollin’s office in Lansing.



Those interested in submitting a photo can email Bollin at AnnBollin@house.mi.gov. (JM)