Bollin Criticizes Governor's Veto Of Legislation To Delay Tax Payments

July 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker says legislation the governor missed a chance to provide some peace of mind to Michigan families devastated by the impact of COVID-19 by vetoing tax relief legislation.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed bills Wednesday that would have allowed for delayed tax payments. She cited the harm to local budgets across Michigan and said one measure related to property taxes is “blatantly” unconstitutional. The Democratic governor's administration has approved some tax delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. She says the business-backed bills to further delay sales, use and income tax payments were “commendable” but would “push many local budgets over the precipice into fiscal crisis.”



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said that Whitmer missed an opportunity to help Michigan families with the veto, saying the legislation would have provided flexibility related to 2020 summer property taxes. A press release states the plan approved by the Legislature would have allowed residential or business property owners hurt by COVID-19 and the state’s economic shutdown more time to pay this year’s summer property taxes if needed. Bollin said “incomes have been crippled, and financial obligations are mounting. These measures would have given families and job providers some much-needed flexibility as they work to make ends meet. Schools and local governments would eventually be made whole because taxes would eventually be paid. It’s unfortunate the governor would not agree to this flexibility that the vast majority of the Michigan Legislature saw as a clear need.”



The legislation had won overwhelming bipartisan support, including unanimous support in the House. The release states property owners who filed affidavits of hardship would have had until March 2021 to pay their summer taxes. Interest and penalties on delinquent summer property taxes would not have started accruing until spring 2021. The provisions also would have applied to those impacted by recent flooding caused by dam failures in certain areas of the state such as Midland County and Saginaw County.