Local Lawmaker Introduces Voter Fraud Plan

June 24, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has introduced a plan that aims to prevent voter fraud.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin introduced a plan that she says will help prevent voter fraud in Michigan by making it a felony to knowingly fill out an absentee ballot application with another person’s information. Bollin alleges when the Secretary of State completed a mass mailing of absent voter ballot applications this year, many applications were sent to deceased voters and other people who no longer live at the address where the applications were sent. The former Brighton Township clerk says some residents have reported receiving applications for people who have not lived at their address for 10 years or more and the state must send a strong message that voter fraud will not be tolerated.



State law currently classifies making a false statement on an absent voter application as a misdemeanor. Under House Bills 5880-81, a person who knowingly submits an absent voter application using another person’s name or personal identification information would be guilty of a felony. It would also be a felony to complete applications with the intent to receive multiple ballots. The plan has been referred to the House Elections and Ethics Committee for consideration.



MDOS Spokesperson Jake Rollow tells WHMI “Voter fraud is not any more likely this election than all of the many elections that Rep. Bollin’s party has mailed unsolicited absentee applications, and such fraud is already often prosecuted as a felony. That said, we remain open to productive conversation with legislators about how to maintain and improve the integrity of our elections.”