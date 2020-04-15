Local Lawmaker To Host Virtual Round Tables

April 15, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has announced virtual round tables on re-opening Michigan’s economy amid the continuing public health crisis.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township says the round tables will have specific focuses. Those include law enforcement, realtors, construction, financial services, education, caregivers/first responders, food services, professional services, landscapers/greenhouses, and local government. Bollin says public health is the priority but equally important is the public’s safety and welfare – adding Michiganders from all walks of life are eager to get back to work and return to some form of normality. Bollin says she welcomes workers and job providers from across Livingston County to participate and help find creative solutions best tailored to the local economy.



Individuals interested in participating in the upcoming virtual round tables are asked to RSVP. Residents unable to participate may contact Rep. Bollin’s office by calling (517) 373-1784 or by email at AnnBollin@house.mi.gov.