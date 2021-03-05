State Rep. Bollin To Host Virtual Coffee Hours

March 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is encouraging Livingston County residents to attend a virtual coffee hour event this month and share their thoughts or concerns on different issues facing the state.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township says hearing directly from community members helps her be a better voice for them when she goes to Lansing. Bollin said she’s looking forward to giving an update about the work she’s doing and is always happy to answer any questions people might have about major issues facing the state. The virtual coffee hours will take place at 10am Monday, March 15th.



Bollin represents residents of the 42nd House District, which includes Brighton, Genoa, Green Oak, Hamburg and Putnam Townships, the City of Brighton and the Village of Pinckney. Those interested in attending the virtual coffee hours are asked to register and will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. That link is provided.