Bollin Seeking Legislative Intern

January 5, 2020

A local legislator is putting out the call for an intern and is encouraging local young adults to apply.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township is looking to welcome a young adult from Livingston County to join her office as a Legislative Intern.



The unpaid internship would provide a firsthand experience assisting with legislation, communications, constituent affairs, and general office management.



Bollin says it’s an honor to represent Livingston County and that she would be honored to have another voice from the community join her office in Lansing.



Residents interested in applying may contact Rep. Bollin’s office by calling (517) 373-1784 or by email at AnnBollin@house.mi.gov.