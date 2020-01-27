Local Lawmakers Return Office Allotment Back To State

January 27, 2020

Two local lawmakers have returned their office allotment shares back to state of Michigan – totaling approximately $18,883.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township recently announced that she has returned $8,111.31 of her 2019 office budget allotment back to the state of Michigan. Having served as Brighton Township clerk for years before taking political office, Bollin says she knows the importance of serving her constituents efficiently. Bollin added she’s happy to report that her office has been fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars while serving on their behalf in Lansing. Residents in need of assistance with state government or those wishing to express their view on pending legislation is encouraged to contact Bollin’s office by calling (517) 373-1784 or email at AnnBollin@house.mi.gov.



Meanwhile, Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township announced that she returned $10,721.77 that was left over from her 2019 office budget. Theis said she was pleased her office was able to save over $10,000 from last year’s budget and she happily returned it because government should always be respectful of the people’s money. Theis added in work, as in life, she believes it’s important to be fiscally responsible. (JM)