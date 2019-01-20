State Rep. Bollin Announces Committee Assignments

January 20, 2019

A local lawmaker has been named vice chair of two Michigan House Appropriations subcommittees.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township was appointed to serve on the House Appropriations Committee and will serve as the vice-chair of two Appropriations subcommittees. Speaker Lee Chatfield recently announced the appointments. Bollin will serve as vice-chair of the Agriculture and Rural Development and Higher Education and Community Colleges subcommittees.

Bollin says Agriculture has always been and will continue to be a vital part of the state’s economy and way of life. Likewise, she says universities and community colleges are vitally important for the success of future generations.



Bollin will also serve as a member of the Transportation and General Government subcommittees. She says it’s an opportunity to help shape the state government budget in a way that respects taxpayers and keeps moving Michigan forward. Bollin added she is look forward to working with her House colleagues and finding long-term solutions to do just that. (JM)