Rep. Bollin Sworn In To Represent New 49th House District

January 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker who now represents a new Michigan House District took the ceremonial oath of office this week.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township took her oath during an event on Wednesday. She was joined by her husband and family members.



Bollin’s new Lansing office is now open to serve those in eastern Livingston County and Western Oakland County. It’s located at N-898 in the Anderson House Office Building, across the street from the state Capitol.



Bollin said she loves hearing from people in the communities she serves and encourages anyone with questions, concerns, or ideas to reach out at any time. She said her office is also happy to assist residents who need help with or information about state programs.



Bollin’s office location and phone number changed as now represents the 49th House District. That was the result of the redistricting process that created new legislative districts for the next decade. Bollin's contact information is available in the provided link.



The 49th District includes the Cities of Brighton, Walled Lake, Wixom and a portion of Novi, as well as Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, and portions of Commerce and Lyon Townships.



A press release notes that Bollin completed her first two terms in office with a perfect record – not missing any of the 2,176 recorded roll-call votes from January 2019 to December 2022.



Photo from left: House Clerk Gary Randall, Bollin’s brother Jim Iatrow, husband Tim Bollin, Rep. Bollin, and her sister Sophia Freni.