Ann Arbor's Laith Al-Saadi Trio, Detroit Drive Headline Cleary's Summerfest

June 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ann Arbor's Laith Al-Saadi Trio is headlining Cleary University's annual Summerfest Friday evening, along with opening band the Detroit Drive.



Tacos, Tequila and Tunes starts at 7p at Cleary's Lake Trust Stadium. All proceeds benefit Cleary's Group Gift of Graduation Scholarship.



"I actually went to nursery school out in Howell, and my mom worked at McPherson Hospital when I was coming up. This is like early 80s when I was spending time out that way, and it will be kind of fun to come back," Al-Saadi told WHMI's Dan Martin this week.



"It's going to be some new original stuff. There's going to be stuff off my old album. There's going to be of course some great classic rock and blues favorites to keep everybody partying and engaged. We are really looking forward to the event. The people who are putting it on are great. It sounds like it's going to be a blast."



WHMI's Dan Martin will be out at live at Summerfest with the Box That Rocks between 3p and 6p.



