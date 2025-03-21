Ann Arbor Symphony Holding Third Concert at Cleary University in April

March 21, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is bringing the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to its campus in April.



“Strings in Bloom,” a string quartet performance, is scheduled for Apr. 25 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Cleary Commons. There will be a social hour with complementary light snacks and refreshments at 7 p.m., with the concert set to begin at 8 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase during the social hour.



The concert is free and open to the public. “Bring your family and friends and celebrate spring!”



Donations are accepted and will go to support future concert series.



The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra was formed by four musicians from an Ann Arbor Methodist Church in 1928 to perform at services. It has grown to become the largest arts employer in Washtenaw County.



Cleary Commons is the first building on the left when entering the campus, located at 3750 Cleary Drive, in Howell.



(photo credit: Cleary University)