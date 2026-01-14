Free Ann Arbor Symphony Concert At Cleary University

January 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free concert with the Ann Arbor Symphony is being hosted at a local university.



Cleary University is once again partnering with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra for a second concert this season - “Planets in Harmony.”



The performance will take place Friday, February 20th from 6 to 8pm at Cleary Commons on the Cleary University campus in Genoa Township.



The entire community is welcome to attend the free concert.



A Secunda Social Hour kicks off the evening from 6 to 7pm with a hands-on art experience for concert-goers of all ages. Attendees can learn about world-renowned artist Arthur Secunda’s work with NASA as a color visualization consultant and try their hand at transforming images from space into colorful art. That experience is also free.



The Arthur Secunda Museum, which is home to the largest collection of Secunda’s art, is on exhibit at Cleary University.



After the social hour, which includes complimentary light snacks and refreshments (beer and wine is available for purchase with a credit card), the concert begins, featuring pianist Kathryn Goodson from the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra. Through her music, she will celebrate creativity, community and the wonders of the universe.



Cleary says concert-goers will find plenty of free parking, convenient entrance to the Commons, handicap accessibility and ample seating.



The event is free, but donations to support the continuation of the concert series are said to be appreciated.



RSVP information is available in the provided link. An event flyer is also attached.