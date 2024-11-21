Ann Arbor Symphony Presents “Frost and Fanfare” At Cleary University

November 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents and families can experience the artistry of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra during a free holiday concert in an intimate setting in Livingston County.



Cleary University is partnering with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to present “Frost and Fanfare” - the first of three free concerts at the Genoa Township campus.



The first concert, a holiday-themed musical performance by the symphony’s brass quintet, will take place Friday, December 13th from 7pm to 8pm at Cleary Commons. A social hour begins at 6 pm, featuring light snacks and refreshments. Beer and wine are available for purchase.



The concert is free and open to the public, however, it is recommended those interested in attending RSVP through the provided link to ensure a seat.



Upcoming concerts hosted by Cleary University are:



Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025: Woodwind Quintet

Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Strong Quartet



All concerts are open to the public and are free.



The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has been part of Ann Arbor’s cultural life for more than 90 years. Four musicians from a local Methodist church formed the group in 1928 to perform at services, and it has since grown to become the largest arts employer in Washtenaw County.



An event flyer is attached.