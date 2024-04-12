Ann Arbor School Board Approves Layoffs to Close $25M Budget Gap

April 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Layoffs are coming to Ann Arbor Public Schools, where the board voted 4-3 Thursday night to cut staff to close a $25 million budget deficit. That deficit also includes what officials called a $14 million "clerical error."



The district's interim superintendent blamed the shortfall on an increase in staffing and salaries, along with a drop in enrollment.



Teachers, parents and others voiced their opposition to the planned layoffs.



"In times of financial distress, it's easy to depersonalize and turn every student and staff member into a number," said one teacher. "But look around at all of us here. Remember, for each teacher you cut, it's our children who bleed."



Others claimed they've been left out of the process.



"You all failed to the release the financial data that you claim reveals the necessity of cutting the $25 million in one year. That is a false claim. There is other information out there and these people deserve to know that."



A link on the district's budget is below.



More public meetings are planned next week.