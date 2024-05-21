Ann Arbor Public Schools to Cut 141 Staff to Close Budget Deficit

May 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ann Arbor Public Schools is cutting 141 staff members, including 94 teachers, to help close a projected $25 million budget shortfall.



The board voted 6-1 Monday night to, among other things, reduce special teachers and world languages at the elementary level, closing all middle school pools and reducing co-teachers in band and orchestra programs at middle and high school levels.



"Board members chose to take the easy route," said one parent. "They could have asked hard questions. They could have asked the superintendent to be more precise and make specific choices and specific commitments."



Hundreds of students, parents, teachers and staff attended Monday's vote.



"It's terrible," said one teacher. "Not knowing, even for those of us who will remain there and maybe have positions that are drastically changed or maybe stretched a lot thinner."



AAPS' budget now goes to the state for final approval.