Ann Arbor Man Heads To Trial In South Lyon Murders

July 30, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A man charged with a shooting death late last year in South Lyon has been bound over for trial.



21-year-old Fadi Jesus Zeineh of Ann Arbor was charged in January with ten felony charges including homicide, assault with intent to murder and armed robbery after police say he entered a home on East Liberty Street on December 30th and shot 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, killing him. He also shot Stamper’s 43-year-old father, Kevin, who later died at the hospital.



In court on Thursday, a judge determined there was enough evidence to send his case to trial and bound it over to Oakland County Circuit Court, where an arraignment is set for August 9th.



Also charged in connection with the murders is 28-year-old Anthony Porter, who faces three counts of armed robbery and three felony firearms charges. Porter, who remained in the vehicle the night of the shootings, has been described as a cooperative witness by prosecutors, who had no objection to an earlier motion that granted Porter bond. Prosecutors have also claimed they have a witness who will confirm that they sold a gun to Zeineh and that Porter was not aware that Zeineh had a firearm.



A pre-trial hearing for Porter is also set for August 9th.