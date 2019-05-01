Ann Arbor Man Charged In Livingston County Police Chase

May 1, 2019

An Ann Arbor man who fled from police throughout Livingston County has been charged.



27-year-old Brandon Scott Peer was arraigned in 53rd District Court in Howell Tuesday. Court records indicate he is charged with a single count of 3rd degree fleeing a police officer. The charge stems from the April 27th incident that began after the Green Oak Township Police Department was alerted that Peer and a woman in a 2012 Dodge Avenger had driven into Livingston County after a transaction involving drugs in Washtenaw County.



Police Chief Jason Pless tells WHMI an officer tried to stop the vehicle in Brighton Township near Whitmore Lake Road and Grand River Avenue. When Peer did not stop, officers from the Green Oak Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies gave chase up Old US-23 to M-59, then west to Grand River through Fowlerville. Peer crashed his vehicle after the Fowlerville Police Department deployed stop sticks that deflated two of the vehicle’s tires.



Peer was being held in the Livingston County Jail on a $20,000 cash/surety bond. He returns to court May 7th for a probable cause conference.